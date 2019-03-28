‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Creates Stan Lee Tribute Poster

Earlier this week, the Internet was graced with a whole new set of Avengers: Endgame posters in honor of the film being one month away from its release. The set of 32 posters ranged from the characters who died in Avengers: Infinity War to those who plan to “Avenge the Fallen.” Sadly, all those who were lost have posters featured in black and white to mark their deaths. Many fans have taken to the Internet to create their own versions of the posters. From using it for characters who have passed in completely unrelated fandoms to shows that have been cancelled, the “Avenge the Fallen” meme is currently in full swing. One Marvel fan decided to take it a step further by using it to honor a real person: Stan Lee.

“Stan ‘The Man’ Lee!!,” u/dangerux_d wrote on r/MarvelMemes, page that boasts being “a place to post the most funniest Marvel related memes.”

While this one veers away from funny, fans are enjoying the tribute to the legendary comics creator.

“He was so beloved,” u/Thdrgnmstr117 commented.

“I see Stan so much on Reddit, the news, the movies etc. that it’s hard to believe he’s gone,” u/SgtCrawler1116 added.

“AVENGE HIM,” u/sorrow_vengeance joked.

While this altered poster was meant to honor Lee, it does make us wonder about all of the characters he’s played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From bus drivers to delivery men to playing himself in Captain Marvel, it’s comforting to think at least some of his characters would have survived the Thanos snap. Hopefully, we’ll be seeing another cameo from Lee in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

