‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Notices Humorous Trend in the Marvel Trilogy

As the crown jewel of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes continue to raise the bar in the Avengers movies.

All eyes are on Avengers: Endgame, the next epic confrontation between the heroes and the Mad Titan known as Thanos. One fan noticed a trend in the Avengers movies, and viewers should brace themselves for a crash of epic proportions.

The fan noticed the increasingly massive objects crashing in the films, starting with a Helicarrier in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, an entire city in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and a friggin’ moon in Avengers: Infinity War. That’s not counting the giant space worm in Marvel’s The Avengers.

Fans are excited to see how this struggle against Thanos will end — and likely to find out what gigantic object will fly at the heroes — when the movie premieres. And we finally learned a little bit about what to expect from the new synopsis released this week:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the challenge of Thanos, as well as introducing a character like Captain Marvel who is said to be the most powerful hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while it’s difficult to make that balance, they’re also embracing the storytelling challenge.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe said to CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Fans will get to see how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes deal with the threat when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.