‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Poster Teases Fight of Our Lives

Fans finally got their first look at the latest Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame hitting last week, giving fans their first glimpse at the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the wake of Thanos’ snap.

Now a fan poster goes back to the original core Avengers members, using their key appearances in the trailer to show the superheroes before they enter the fight of their lives. Check it out below:

The Avengers will have the fight of their lives in the upcoming film, as they still have to contend with Thanos who still holds all of the Infinity Stones. Actor Josh Brolin spoke about his character’s drive in the series, pointing out why he feels so right in his effort to eliminate half of all life across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“He’s trying to fix the universe,” said Brolin. “He’s trying to balance the cosmos, and by doing that he’s having to destroy a lot of things. So, there’s the warrior Thanos, and then there’s the Thanos that you see in the hut. I personally like the hut Thanos because it’s much more real. He’s perfectly and totally satisfied having accomplished what he set out to do.”

Avengers: Infinity War co-director Anthony Russo praised Brolin’s performance while speaking with the Telegraph.

“He’s such an amazing performer and so uniquely suited to Thanos,” said Russo. “What we were looking for in the character of Thanos is the strongest, most intimidating figure in the universe. While at the same time we wanted to tell a story about a character with a really complex and empathetic interior life. There are not a lot of actors that can give you both of those things.

“Josh Brolin is perhaps the best example that you can find where you have somebody who has a physical presence and brings that level of intensity and threat, while at the same time having another layer always at work underneath that, which is a very complex inner life and a lot of emotional depth and texture.”

Fans can see Avengers: Endgame when it premieres in theaters on April 26, 2019.