Error Spotted in Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Scene

No movie in the history of cinema has ever been immune from making mistakes. Whether they be glaring plot holes or a coffee cup left in the background, these mistakes can happen to any film, including the biggest box office hit of all time. Now that Avengers: Endgame is out on Blu-ray and DVD, fans are taking the opportunity to watch back through the three hour runtime and reanalyze each and every scene. Unsurprisingly, at least one substantial error has spotted, and it arrives during the most crucial sequence of the entire movie.

Earlier this week, a Marvel fan took to Reddit with a short clip from the final battle in Endgame, where Captain America leads his army into the fight against Thanos’ forces. If you pay close attention to the action in the first 20 seconds or so, you’ll notice that one character seemingly appears in two different places.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the start of the scene below, Captain America strikes the giant Cull Obsidian with Mjolnir, knocking him off his feet. The camera then slowly pans through the battle, showing off different Avengers fighting a multitude of enemies. A few seconds later, Cull Obsidian is shown once again, this time tangled up with Korg when Drax leaps onto his back.

Unlike most members of Thanos’ army, Cull Obsidian is pretty recognizable. He stands taller than just about everyone and was introduced to the MCU ahead of the battle, so fans know exactly what he looks like. There’s no denying he’s there twice.

Sure, the argument could be made that Obsidian got right up after being hit by Captain America, sprinted to another random spot on the field, and got into a fist-fight with Korg in less than ten seconds, but that doesn’t exactly add up. There’s also the chance that Cull Obsidian has some kind of identical twin; maybe?

In all likelihood, this is just a simple mistake that was overlooked when putting the battle sequence together, but that’s okay. There were accidentally two Cull Obsidians, so what? All that matters is that he, like Thanos and the rest of the army, dissolved into dust when Tony Stark snapped his fingers.

