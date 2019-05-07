Avengers: Endgame Director Addresses Gamora’s Ultimate Fate

One of the most startling moments in Avengers: Infinity War came from Thanos’ sacrifice of Gamora in order to obtain the Soul Stone. The film’s finale saw a number of heroes perish, but there was something about the Mad Titan executing his adopted daughter that felt especially unsettling. The events of Avengers: Endgame saw the introduction of time travel and a multiverse, which allowed a new version of Gamora to appear in order to assist in the battle against Thanos. Once the film concluded, audiences were left to wonder about the Guardian of the Galaxy’s whereabouts, with director Joe Russo claiming her whereabouts and whether she is living or dead is unknown.

“Quill’s searching for her at the end of the movie, is she alive, is she dead, we have no idea,” Russo shared with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis during tonight’s An Evening with Joe Russo Q&A. “Even if she is alive, it’s not the same Gamora. The way timelines work is you’ve gotten a different character. This is not the same person, she doesn’t have the same emotional memories, she doesn’t have the same relationship to him…as far as, they look like the same person but they don’t have the same experiences and the same emotional memories, it’s not the same person. No matter what, this would be a journey for him.”

Keeping in line with previous appearances by the Guardians of the Galaxy, fans shouldn’t grow too familiar with one roster, as it has evolved over the years. Following the initial film, the sequel saw Nebula and Mantis being brought into the mix, with Avengers: Endgame teasing that, while Gamora is missing, Thor has joined them for their future adventures. With the next film that could potentially explore the search for Gamora being Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans will have to wait a few years before we get an update on any of the characters.

During his chat with ComicBook.com, Russo also noted that whichever characters you saw die in the film are dead as far as he is concerned, as he has no plans for future entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In that regard, Tony Stark is no longer part of the MCU, as well as Vision. Complicating matters is that Vision is slated to star in the Disney+ TV series WandaVision, so it’s unclear how the character could return.

