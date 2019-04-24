Avengers: Endgame – When You Should Go To The Bathroom

Avengers: Endgame has people worried for several reasons. They’re not only fearful for their favorite characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or just whether or not the movie will deliver. Many fans are worried that they’ll need a bathroom break during the movies three-plus-hour runtime. Luckily, we can offer a bit of insight on when to take a pee break.

Mild spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow — only read this if you don’t mind minor details for the film being revealed!

Avengers: Endgame may be three hours long but that doesn’t mean the writers and directors stuffed it with gratuitous sequences to fluff the run time. The movie is loaded with narrative-driving sequences but a few are less integral than others. This is when you’ll have to make your dash for the bathroom and rush straight back to your seat.

Putting these sequences into details as vaguely as possible to avoid spoilers, here are the best moments to jet out of the theater for a bathroom break…

Hulk at Lunch One sequence sees a few characters having lunch, including the Hulk. When you see Hulk enjoying a big meal, this is a good time to jet out to the bathroom, as some details discussed here will be largely assumed by the audience already, and you’ll just miss a few good jokes. About one hour into the movie.

Tony and Pepper If you’re a big fan of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, this isn’t a great time to jet out as it’s a character-builder for sure. However, it doesn’t propel the narrative in any intensely important ways, so when Tony Stark sits down to talk with Pepper Potts, make a break for it. It’s a little over an hour into the film.

Before the Last Hour The last act of Avengers: Endgame is pure adrenaline and important sequences. When the New Jersey title card takes the screen, stay seated until the song accompanying it plays out to not miss a great moment, but then sprint out and back. You’ll catch the end of the sequence, which includes an emotional character-building beat, and be fully prepared for the intense final act.



This cannot be stressed enough: as you realize the last hour of Avengers: Endgame is upon you, be prepared to stay seated. The last third of the film is completely un-missable — though the first two acts are also some of the best, most important MCU content, ever. In the end, the best suggestion is to just try to hold it and go in prepared!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

