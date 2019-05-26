Marvel

Avengers: Endgame Graduation Caps are Becoming a Thing

With graduation season now upon us, both for colleges and high schools across the country, it’s no wonder Avengers: Endgame has had a major impact on how people are celebrating. As the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film continues its tear at the box office, the latest fad in graduation cap designing has been to tap into the vault of pop culture and pay homage to the Russo Brothers film.

There’s no denying that the fourth Avengers film is a cultural phenomenon — the film is on the heels of passing Avatar as the highest-grossing film to ever hit theaters and has broken virtually every box office record in its path. Suffice to say, the production has its fair share of fans. Keep scrolling to see some of the best cap designs…

Avengers: Endgame is now showing while Spider-Man: Far From Home enters theaters July 2nd.

No, YOU’RE Crying!

Stronger Together

Southern Indiana’s All on Point

In The Endgame Now

Infinity Bae

The End

Strange Cameo

Stark Gauntlet

Everything

We Won 🙁

