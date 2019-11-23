This Guardians of the Galaxy Planet Almost Looked Completely Different in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame revisited a few places Marvel fans had seen in past movies. There was 2012 New York during the Chitauri invasion and there was 2012 Asgard on the day Malekith and his forces invaded. Then there was 2014 Morag, shortly before Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) unknowingly stole the Power Stone from an ancient abandoned temple. At one point, there was a time the creative team behind Endgame wanted a completely different look for the foreign planet.

In Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie, Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus revealed some pieces of concept art which showed the aforementioned temple completely submerged underwater. According to Markus, the planet was — at one point — completely underwater. “This is theoretically the building that Quill goes into at the beginning of Guardians,” Markus says of the concept art shown in the book. Both Nebula (Karen Gillan) and War Machine (Don Cheadle)visited the place again in Endgame, coincidentally enough right as Star-Lord showed up on his mission.

The Russo Brothers had confirmed the particular set piece earlier this year, suggesting it would have posed a greater challenge to the Avengers who arrived, being they’d have to swim underwater to get the Orb.

“I think we had one where the entire planet was under water now and that was the complication when they arrived at Morag. They had to actually get to the temple of the Power Stone by [water],” Anthony said.

“They were going there earlier than Quill had gone, and there was a tide shift on the planet and it was under water and now they had to figure out — it was a set piece I think that involved Widow, Hawkeye, Nebula, and Rhodey,” said Joe. “All four of them were involved in the set piece.”

