Avengers: Endgame: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Surprising BTS Photo of Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame ended the culmination of Marvel Studios films that began in 2008 with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man. The film closed up a lot of the storylines that began throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including killing off the Tony Stark/Iron Man character. During the beginning of the film, Tony Stark was stranded in space with no food or water.

This was until Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel saved him and brought him back to Earth. Stark was pretty malnourished and had to stay in the infirmary at the Avengers compound. Now, Pepper Potts actress Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a new behind-the-scenes image of Stark while he was unwell. You can check out the new image below.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealed his thoughts on Secret Wars being the next big Avengers crossover. The Marvel Studios head Feige recently sat with ComicBook.com to discuss whether or not the next Avengers movie will be based on Secret Wars.

“I’ve seen those rumors as well. Why is everyone talking about that now? That’s what I want to know. I think one person writes about it, and then another person writes about it, and then everybody’s writing about it, and then it’s happening,” Feige said on the next big MCU movie. “Secret Wars is a great, giant crossover. There are a lot of great, giant crossovers that we could [adapt] — it’s the ongoing embarrassment of riches of Marvel Comics. Which really is, I think, unprecedented in an ongoing fictional narrative. And we can sit here with our 25th film release, Shang-Chi; we’ve already started filming our 31st and 32nd MCU features [The Marvels and Quantumania], not counting that we’re going on seven, eight Disney+ series, and you can still be asked about other things that you haven’t [touched] yet. And that is remarkable.”



Marvel Studios’ official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame is as followed: “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, ‘Avengers: Endgame.’”



Avengers: Endgame is available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and streaming on Disney Plus via IMAX Enhanced presentation.