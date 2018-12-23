Marvel Fan Chart Reveals How Important Hawkeye Really Is To The Avengers

When Avengers: Endgame rolls around next April, it’ll feature the much-anticipated return of one Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Renner hasn’t appeared as the character on-screen since Captain America: Civil War and his absence in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War was palpable.

Thanks to one staunch Hawkeye fan, a chart now exists that shows just how integral Barton has been to the Avengers team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shared to the /r/MarvelStudios subreddit by /u/ak32009, the chart is sure to point out to that in both The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron — both movies in which Barton had a rather large role — the good guys eventually ended out on top.

In Captain America: Civil War, where Barton only had a glorified cameo role as a member of Team Cap, his side lost the battle, eventually being imprisoned once the Sokovia Accords were put into place. Then, of course, Barton was completed absent from Avengers: Infinity War and, as we all know, the team suffered disastrous consequences.

To date, Renner has appeared as Barton in four MCU properties — the three movies mentioned in that chart plus a cameo in the Kenneth Branagh-helmed Thor (2011).

The character eventually made his grand reappearance in the teaser trailer for Avengers: Endgame, where he appeared in his new Ronin-style getup.

Infinity War and Enddgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have previously mentioned that Barton’s absence from the third Avengers film was no oversight.

“Listen, we did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner from Infinity War,” Joe Russo said. “We have two movies that we’re working with, Avengers 3 and Avengers 4. That’s a lot of story real estate. I think last week we released 22 character posters. There’s only so many people that you can put in one film. And we have a really interesting story cooked up for Hawkeye. But I would say that patience is a virtue, and it’s a long play, not a short play.”

Are you looking forward to the return of Barton in Endgame? What do you think he was doing during the events of Infinity War? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters April 26th, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.