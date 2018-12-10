‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Poster Reveals Heartbreaking Loss For Hawkeye

If your day is going well, it’s about to be ruined. Recent fan art that surfaced online shows the moment that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) loses his family to Thanos’ Snap and it’s just as heartbreaking as you would expect.

The art features a somber scene with yellow skies as Barton can be seen outside on his farm with family. As his daughter runs towards him, she’s being dusted away as a victim of The Decimation — the event Thanos caused when he assembled the entire Gauntlet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the mind of fan art extraordinaire BossLogic, it’s an unsettling setting that’s more than likely going to play out in some fashion as the Avenger picks up his comic-accurate Ronin mantle, as evidenced by his appearance in the Avengers: Endgame trailer.

The art’s overlayed with a quote from the trailer as Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) discuss the events that just took place.

“We lost friends,” the poster reads. “We lost family. We lost a part of ourselves.”

In preparation for the debut of the Avengers: Endgame trailer, Renner took to his Instagram profile to thank fans for the support over the years.

“I may have travelled around this planet 75 times over, but people make a place,” Renner wrote on Monday. “I love that I have THE BEST, most LOYAL, and THOUGHTFUL FANS! You all make a wonderful ‘place’ to visit!”

As for the future of Renner’s character, Marvel Cinematic Universe architect Kevin Feige previously mentioned Marvel Studios has plans in the works for the archer.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said. “But ‘The guy with the bow and arrow jokes’, right? There are a lot of ‘Guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘Guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies. So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Do you think the dusting of Barton’s family is what’s going to push him over the edge? Are you looking forward to seeing in Ronin in live-action or would you prefer the classic Hawkeye? Let us know in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.