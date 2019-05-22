Avengers: Endgame Fan Notices Heartbreaking Connection to Guardians of the Galaxy

Now that Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters nearly a month, fans continue going to repeat showings to see if they can unearth any additional Easter eggs still out there. One fan has pointed out one such Easter egg and, quite frankly, it’s pretty darn heartbreaking. With Rocket Raccoon‘s (Bradley Cooper) new costume, the character is wearing a new red scarf, which apparently belonged to Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) during Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

First shared by /u/WolfBrigadeII, it’s a pretty convincing argument that Rocket picked up his friend’s apparel after Quill was lost to the dusting in Avengers: Infinity War. The scarf is the same exact color and texture ,and it’s particularly poignant, after Rocket and Quill’s arguments throughout the majority of Vol. 2. With the exception of the red scarf, Rocket’s uniform in Endgame was nearly ripped straight from the cosmic comics from the late 2000s.

Now that Quill has been resurrected with Thanos’ Snap reversed, he and Rocket will be leading the charge in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the team presumably searches the universe for the time-traveling Gamora (Zoe Saldana). Despite some initial uncertainty, James Gunn is back in the director’s chair for the Guardians threequel, something Saldana praised on the press tour for Missing Link earlier this Spring.

“I’m proud of him. I’m happy that he’s coming back,” Saldana previously said of Gunn’s return. “I’m so proud of Disney, actually, that all the leaders right now behind that big corporation decided to lead by example, and spreading the word and the message of redemption is important.”

Shortly after he was rehired, Gunn himself returned to social media to offer thanks to those who’ve supported him in the months between his firing and rehiring.

“I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months,” Gunn wrote in a social media statement. “I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney’s decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 can be streamed through Netflix.