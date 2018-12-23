‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Argues That Hela Will Return

It’s been just over one year since Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok entered theaters and with it, featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the Oscar-winning Cate Blanchett. Blanchett, of course, played Hela — the Asgardian Goddess of Death — and served as the elder sister to both Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

The character presumably died by the sword of Surtur at the end of Ragnarok, but that’s not stopping a growing contingent of fans online from thinking she’ll be back sooner rather than later. In one theory that’s begun to resurface online is arguing that the character, at some point, will return in Avengers: Endgame.

The theory — which was originally shared to the /r/MarvelStudios subreddit — brings the production’s presence at the Durham Cathedral to the forefront. Thanks to the post, fans have since started to speculate that the cathedral would be used as a set piece for one of two Asgardian locations of after-life — either Valhalla or Hel.

While the exterior of the cathedral was briefly used in Avengers: Infinity War during the fight between Vision and Corvus Glaive in Edinburgh, the theory is sure to bring up previous set photos that surfaced showing the interior of the iconic structure being used. In set photos that surfaced last year, a life-sized stand-in prop for Rocket Raccoon could be seen inside the cathedral.

Since the events of Infinity War caused a budding relationship with Rocket and Thor, fans are trying to put two and two together, thinking that the pair travel to either Valhalla or Hel — or both — to assemble an army of undead warriors to help take down Thanos (Josh Brolin). That’s where Hela would swing into the occasion — it’s only fitting the Goddess of Death leads an army of dead beings against the Mad Titan.

Reddit user /u/melodicbeginning doubled-down on the theory, providing a video in which Blanchett sits down for an interview in front of a statue. While a statue might not stand out to you, this statue in particular is the same one seen in leaked set photos. If that wasn’t enough, it also happens to be the one Thor sees in his visions in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

What do you think, Endgame fans? Do you think Hela might make a grand entrance at some point in the upcoming Avengers flick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters April 26th.