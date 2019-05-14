Avengers: Endgame Star Don Cheadle Explains How Rhodey Was Able to Master Piloting Armor Faster than Tony Stark

Think back to Iron Man 2 and Don Cheadle joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as James “War Machine” Rhodes. In that sequel, it seemed that he was able to pilot some of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) armor with a smaller learning curve than the man that created them. Needless to say, it left some fans scratching their head for a little a while, until Cheadle took the time to resolve the question earlier today.

Taking to Twitter, Cheadle quote tweeted a fan pointing out the situation and explained that Rhodey was able to navigate in the armor quicker because he had previous experience flying jets in the United States Air Force.

Videos by ComicBook.com

i’m a pilot and the suit was designed to be intuitive. if tony’d had any cockpit experience, the learning curve wouldn’t have been as steep and he wouldn’t have crashed around like an idiot … see? now you’ve made me sad talking about my friend. damn … https://t.co/QSECjCsqJb — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 13, 2019

Cheadle hasn’t been one to shy away from using social media, leading the actor to become a go-to fan-favorite on digital media. In fact, Marvel Studios had been planning a spin-off War Machine film at one point and the actor reflected on the canceled project in a similar manner earlier this month.

“No. We kicked it around a bit,” Cheadle explained. “There was definitely going to be a lot of tension between his job as a military man and his allegiances to the code that he swore an oath to uphold, versus the changing world. I think they probably would have run afoul of each other a little bit, but I don’t know if he would have been a straight fugitive, or if he would have become decommissioned. But there was definitely going to be some tension between those two worlds,” he added.

Avengers: Endgame is now showing while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Captain Marvel is set for digital release on May 28th and will be available on home media in June.

What was your favorite moment from Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!