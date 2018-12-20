‘Avengers: Endgame’ IMAX Trailer Provides Answers to Some Mysteries

The Avengers: Endgame trailer left Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with more questions than answers, as the footage gave us only the barest hints as to how the world is coping after The Decimation event Thanos caused with the Infinity Gauntlet.

Well, there’s a new report about the Avengers: Endgame IMAX trailer that’s about to debut with the release of Aquaman this week, and it states that seeing the Avengers 4 trailer in the larger aspect ratio will actually solve a few of the biggest mysteries from the original trailer.

As MCU Exchange reports:

Whose Ship Is This? – One big fan theory that came around after the Endgame trailer was that there was some clever misdirection disguising who Nebula is tenderly touching on the shoulder in one scene. While the obvious answer was that Tony and Nebula were together, having escaped Titan aboard the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Benetar ship, some thought Nebula’s affection was actually for Steve Rogers and Black Widow, as they prepared for the ultimate sacrifice. In the IMAX trailer, however, we can see more of who Nebula is touching: it’s almost certainly Tony Stark, and the scene is most certainly set on the Benetar.

New ‘Do – Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow became the immediate lightning rod for Avengers: Endgame time-jump theories, after analysis of the trailer showed Natasha Romanoff sporting two distinct hairdos: the short cut blond look she rocked in Avengers: Infinity War, and then longer hair tied back in a long ponytail, during the scene where she discovers Clint Barton / Ronin in Japan. Well, the IMAX trailer does indeed allow a much better look at the ponytail, and it looks to have been grown out of Widow’s shorter blond locks.

New Duds – In the Endgame trailer, our only real hint of Josh Brolin’s Thanos is a brief shot of him (or at least his side and hand) walking through a field of alien plants on his mysterious farming planet hideout. The IMAX trailer will apparently show more of Thanos in his farmer’s outfit.

Admittedly, these new details are probably not the kind of big answers that MCU fans were looking for – but the chance to see the Avengers: Endgame trailer in full scope (and with slightly different coloring) is probably worth that Aquaman IMAX ticket…

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.