‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Theory Reveals How Loki May Have Survived

Of all the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, few have had a rougher go than the God of Mischief Loki. The lesser Son of Odin has been presumed dead in most of his appearances, to varying degrees of success, but as Thanos said at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War…

“No more resurrections.”

The Mad Titan kicked off the film by killing Loki, among others, in what could be the character’s last appearance in the MCU. But one theory looks at some possible clues, potentially revealing that the God of Mischief’s comeback is all but inevitable in Avengers: Endgame.

Now, directors Joe and Anthony Russo have explained that the character deaths in Avengers: Infinity War would have an impact on the future of the MCU, and Kevin Feige has teased that these people won’t be resurrected.

But they also said the sequel’s title would not be Avengers: Endgame, and look how that turned out.

While the character will not be resurrected outright, we do know that Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki will be returning in some capacity for the film. Set photos revealed the actor filming scenes with Robert Downey Jr., though there were some questions about the nature of these scenes given the setting.

Rumors and speculation point toward time travel playing a major role in the movie, with the biggest example being the Avengers going back in time to Battle of New York, when Loki led Thanos’ Chitauri forces in an invasion attempt.

Because the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame was very limited in what it showed, revealing only the aftermath of Thanos’ snap from Infinity War, we don’t really know if time travel will have a major impact on the storyline.

We also know the character will be the focus on his own Marvel Studios series coming to the Disney+ streaming service, though details about that project are scarce at this time.

Hopefully we find out more about Loki’s fate and if he’s able to cheat death once again.

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.