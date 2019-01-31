‘Avengers: Endgame’: Iron Man’s New Mark 85 Armor Possibly Revealed

A LEGO minifigure is offering Marvel fans a new look at the design or Iron Man‘s Mark 85 armor in Avengers: Endgame.

Some designs for the armor leaked previously. Its appearance in LEGO minifigure form helps confirm its presence in the film.

The minifigure looks similar to the leaked concept art, seen here.

Despite being the Mark 85 armor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this armor seems to be inspired by Iron Man’s Mark II armor from the Marvel Comics universe, a classic, fan-favorite design.

Other LEGO minifigure leaks have teased appearance by three other Iron Man armors in the film: the Mark I, the Mark 5, and the Mark 41.

Marvel revealed the Avengers: Endgame title in the film’s first trailer, released in December. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that fans shouldn’t expect to see too much of the film in marketing beyond the first 15 minutes.

“I’d call it somewhat accurate,” Feige said. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one, in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.”

Endgame will deal with the fallout of Thanos’ snap, which wiped out half of all life in the universe. The moment was a surprising cliffhanger in Infinity War that fans are still discussing months later. Feige has said that he is quite pleased with how that turned out.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins,’” Feige added. “Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.