Avengers: Endgame Snap Backed by Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” Is Just as Epic as it Sounds

Now that Avengers: Endgame is officially out digitally, fans are working their hearts out making the best fan edits and memes they can manage. That includes one epic moment when one metal fan synced Black Sabbath‘s “Iron Man” with Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) universe-saving snap that dusted away Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his entire armada. The now-viral video was first shared to r/MarvelStudios by u/bobleecooper and it’s all but guaranteed to give you goosebumps.

As of this writing, the video has been upvoted over 41,000 times and is one of the most popular pieces of original content to ever hit that particular subreddit. There’s also a version floating around featuring an instrumental version, if that’s something that floats your boat. The original version as provided by u/bobleecooper can be seen here or below.

The iconic line — which has already secured its rightful spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Hall of Fame — was something added to the production relatively late in the progress after the idea came up in the editing room on the lot of Walt Disney Studios. Speaking to a packed house at Comic-Con, Endgame co-director Joe Russo explained he felt it was very poetic and emotional to have Stark go out on the same line that turned him into a superhero some ten years ago.

“The ‘I am Iron Man‘ moment, it was very emotional,” Russo said during his Hall H panel. “Because it was not only such a poetic line for Robert to have as his last line, but it was his last day, and it was on the soundstage that was next door to the soundstage where he did his first screen test for Iron Man 12 years earlier. So it was a very emotional day for everyone.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on August 13th.

