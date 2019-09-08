Avengers: Endgame Is Now the Longest-Running Movie of 2019

Avengers: Endgame was originally released in theaters on April 26th with the rerelease featuring bonus footage hitting theaters on June 28th. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film, which is officially the top-grossing film of all time, is now the longest-running theatrical release of 2019. As of Wednesday, the movie was still playing in just over 100 theaters in the U.S., according to box office receipts reported by exhibitors and studios.

As of today, Avengers: Endgame has earned $2,796,267,086 worldwide and $858,365,685 domestically. The film took in an extra $16,000 on Labor Day despite already being available for home-viewing on both digital and Blu-ray. While it seems like an extreme amount of time for a movie to be in theaters, it’s not uncommon for a big blockbuster film to still be available on the big screen despite being released on digital. In fact, Avengers: Endgame‘s digital release was on July 30th, only three months after the film hit theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Similarly, Spider-Man: Far From Home, the follow-up to Avengers: Endgame, was released on June 26th and is still playing in select theaters. Now, the Spidey flick will be available digitally on September 17th and on Blu-ray and DVD two weeks later, on October 1.

Have you seen Avengers: Endgame in theaters again recently? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is currently available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.