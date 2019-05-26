Chris Hemsworth Photo Bombs Jon Favreau’s Avengers: Endgame Selfie With Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd

More and more photos from the set of Avengers: Endgame are being shared online. The latest comes from Jon Favreau, who plays Happy Hogan in the film and helped to start the Marvel Cinematic Universe by directing Iron Man and Iron Man 2. He shared a selfie taken with Paul Rudd (Scott “Ant-Man” Land) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce “the Hulk” Banner) taken during the filming of Iron Man’s funeral. Chris Hemsworth (Thor) seems to sneak into the shot in the background. If you click through Favreau’s Instagram gallery, you’ll also see another shot of him with Ruffalo plus a selfie with Chris Pratt (Peter “Star-Lord” Quill). You can take a look at the photos below.

As mentioned, this is the latest in a series of behind-the-scenes peeks at Avengers: Endgame. Ruffalo revealed a photo of Hemsworth sleeping on the job. Sean Gunn revealed a photo of the Thor star eating guacamole off of Thor’s Lebowski belly. Other behind-the-scenes looks at Endgame were shared by Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, and Chris Evans.

Avengers: Endgame has officially passed Avatar to become the second-highest grossing film ever at the domestic box office. The film’s domestic box office total is expected to surpass $800 million this weekend.

View this post on Instagram From the set of #avengersendgame A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau) on May 25, 2019 at 3:22pm PDT

Avengers: Endgame is also the second-highest grossing movie of all time worldwide, having earned $2.65 billion globally, surpassing James Cameron’s Titanic. At the worldwide box office, Endgame still trails Avatar‘s $2.78 billion total by $137.7 million.

“We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world,” Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo said when the film opened to $1 billion worldwide. “Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.