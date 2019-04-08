‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Karen Gillan Checks Out Every MCU Poster in New Video

Avengers: Endgame is less than three weeks away from finally hitting theaters, which means some of the prominent Marvel Cinematic Universe cast members have begin their press tour. The new movie’s cast has been keeping fans up to date with various social media posts, and we can’t get enough of the behind-the-scenes fun. Karen Gillan, the actor best known for playing Nebula in both Guardians of the Galaxy films and Avengers: Infinity War, kicked off her tour today with the Los Angeles Press Conference. Earlier, she posted a video of herself strutting down an awesome hallway of MCU posters, and it’s wildly charming.

View this post on Instagram Marvel! #avengersendgame #nebula A post shared by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on Apr 7, 2019 at 3:15pm PDT

“Marvel! #avengersendgame #nebula,” she wrote.

As you can see, Gillan hilariously swings by the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster, points to herself, and asks, “Who is that?!” She also almost trips, and the video ends with her laughing at her own fumble.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, some happy to see Gillan and others just impressed by her surroundings.

“Best promotional Avengers: Endgame ad ever!!,” @jordivzcecilia replied.

“WHERE IS THIS??? I NEED TO LIVE IN THIS ROOM,” @only_if_i_die wrote.

“Me choosing who I want to kill Thanos,” @ralphromea joked.

Not only is Gillan starring in Avengers: Endgame, but she’s also currently in production for the follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She was also recently revealed to be one of the top ten most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu.

Currently, Gillan is not signed on for another directing job, but hopefully she’ll be back at it after her busy schedule dies down. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

In addition to Gillan, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

