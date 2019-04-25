‘Avengers: Endgame’s Karen Gillan is One of the Most-Tracked Female Directors on IMDbPro

Karen Gillan is best known for portraying Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, but the actress is also a writer and director. Gillan made her feature film directorial debut last year with The Party's Just Beginning. Not only did she write and star in her own movie, but the production took her back to her hometown of Inverness, Scotland. According to a recent article from Variety, Gillan is now one of the top ten most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. The filmmaker took to Twitter this week to celebrate the achievement.

I know I’m losing all my cool points by retweeting this but it’s so cool to me!!!!!! https://t.co/iUpQ2HjA7U — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) March 27, 2019

"I know I'm losing all my cool points by retweeting this but it's so cool to me!!!!!!," Gillan wrote. Even some of her Marvel co-stars chimed in to offer their congratulations:

"Yay!!! Gonna retweet too haha," Pom Klementieff replied.

The list was updated as of March 17th, and also includes big names such as Ava DuVernay, Greta Gerwig, Angelina Jolie, and Patty Jenkins.

"The lists were revealed as part of the unveiling of a new feature on IMDbPro, an exhaustive database of film and television professionals and the projects they create," Variety explains. "IMDbPro, will expand its popular IMDbPro Track feature to allow members to receive customizable notifications when the IMDb pages of people and titles they follow are updated. That includes everything from new cast or crew attachments project to changes in a project's production status. IMDbPro Track launched in July 2018."

The Party's Just Beginning is currently available to stream on Hulu, and has a 73% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty impressive for a first feature. Currently, Gillan is not signed on for another directing job, but hopefully she'll be back at it after her busy schedule dies down. The actress is now filming the Jumanji sequel, and is about to start press for Avengers: Endgame. This year, you can also hear her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

In addition to Gillan, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

