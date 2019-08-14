Avengers: Endgame Star Teases Deleted Guardians of the Galaxy Moment

Guardians of the Galaxy star Sean Gunn spent plenty of time on the set of Avengers: Endgame as the motion reference actor for Rocket Raccoon. But at one point, his live-action character Kraglin was also supposed to make a prominent entrance. After Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, Robert Downey Jr. shared a Marvel “family photo” in which Gunn was seen with an all-new look, different from the last time we saw him in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Then in another picture that surfaced, the character can be seen driving a space motorcycle of sorts.

Gunn’s on the promotion circuit with Joe and Anthony Russo for the “We Love You 3000” tour and ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with him about all things Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy. While he couldn’t say much about the new look, he did tease there’s a bigger story to be told with it all.

“Well, all I can really tell you about that is what we shot, which is that Kraglin came through and participated in the final battle,” Gunn explains. “You know, he did have the fin on his head and the Yaka Arrow was sheathed, and he was in the spaceship as part of the air battle, so that’s really all I can say. I mean, I feel like that’s in there now. I don’t think I’m saying anything wrong and that anything else is up to you to theorize what’s going on.”

And theorize we will! Gunn is in a more unique position than other Marvel stars as he’s brothers with Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn. Because of that, perhaps the new silver fin — and the spaceship — will be a subplot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

