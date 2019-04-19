Avengers Fan Builds Wearable Infinity Gauntlet Out Of LEGO

An Avengers: Infinity War and Marvel Cinematic Universe fan has created a massive Infinity Gauntlet made entirely of LEGO bricks ahead of Avengers: Endgame. The video above shows YouTube user Brickatecture and his fully formed Infinity Gauntlet, plus a description of how he made it.

“It’s a relatively large model,” Brickatecture said. “That’s because it’s actually Thanos scale.” He goes on to show how he made the Infinity Stones, each of which are simple and made of three bricks. The Gauntlet itself took “over a year to get right.” The problem arose in creating something round with square bricks but geometry and math helped him crack the issue.

“Using a combination of wedge plates and ball joints, I’m able to make complex structures that can look the part of any prop,” he explained. Get the full info on a LEGO Infinity Gauntlet in the video above.

Though the Infinity Gauntlet seen in Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers: Endgame has been the tool used to erase half of the universe from existence, fans should not be so quick to assume the Snap will be undone so easily.

“I mean, I could always list off the characters that we’ve killed in our movies that haven’t come back, but the big ones, which I know they’re looking at…? I would just say, yes,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview last year. “People need to be careful what they wish for.”

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Infinity War and Endggame co-writer Christopher Markus said in another interview. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

