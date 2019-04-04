‘Avengers: Endgame’ Lights Up the World’s Tallest Building in Dubai

It’s officially April, which means Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are merely weeks away from finally getting their eyes on Avengers: Endgame. The upcoming film is one of the most highly-anticipated movies in history, and it seems to be taking the entire world by storm. In fact, it’s currently being advertised in an awesome spot: on the world’s tallest building. According to The Disney Blog and @iHEARTUAE on Twitter, the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai lit up with a projection this week in honor of the upcoming Marvel movie.

“The @BurjKhalifa has the ultimate countdown to #AvengersEndgame! What do you guys think?.” @iHEARTUAE asked.

As you can see, the building, which is 160 stories (2,722 feet), is showcasing some of the major players in the upcoming film, including The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

This is not the first time the Burj Khalifa tower, the world’s tallest structure since 2009, has been associated with films. The building was featured prominently in Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol as well as other movies over the years.

An image of the building was also posted to the Things to do in Dubai Instagram account, and many impressed fans commented on the picture.

“Beautiful shot!,” @worldbestplacestovisit wrote.

This also isn’t the first time the building has honored Marvel. Last year, it lit up with some heroes before the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Just three days until Avengers: Infinity War hits UK cinemas. Check out this awesome projection on the @BurjKhalifa and book your tickets here! https://t.co/D2uKl2bgjl pic.twitter.com/fg9aIGtCz9 — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) April 23, 2018

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

