‘Avengers: Endgame’: Sculptor Builds Louis Vuitton Infinity Gauntlet

If there’s one aspect of Avengers: Infinity War that hasn’t really been talked about enough, it’s the fact that Thanos is a villain who appreciates his accessories. Seriously, though, he went to extraordinary lengths to gather the Infinity Stones for their power, but their beauty probably didn’t hurt. And he even had a custom item — the Gauntlet — made so he could enjoy them. And also wipe out half the live in the universe, but questionably practical purposes aside the Infinity Gauntlet is definitely an accessory and now, thanks to one sculptor, it’s getting the luxury treatment.

Gabriel Dishaw, an artist who incorporates discarded and recycled materials into his work, has taken materials from vintage Louis Vuitton handbags and other items to create a high-end, designer take on the Infinity Gauntlet. You can check it out in the Instagram posts below, including a short video showing the functionality of the impressive piece.

As you can see, this Louis Vuitton-inspired work of art isn’t just pretty to look at it, it’s wearable and functional as well. It’s not clear if you can actually snap your fingers while wearing the Gauntlet, but the fingers definitely move. You can check out even more detailed photos of the Gauntlet both being worn — including a great shot of someone in an Ant-Man mask while rocking the Gauntlet — and displayed.

The Louis Vuitton-inspired Infinity Gauntlet is far from the first time Dishaw’s transformed discarded luxury handbags into new and nerdy works of art. In 2017, Dishaw’s Star Wars universe helmets — including Kylo Ren, Darth Vader, and even a Louis Vuitton Storm Trooper — were displayed at the Indiana State Museum. At the time, Dishaw told Highsnobiety that while materials do drive the creative process, it’s the things he’s a fan of that influence his work.

“Star Wars started for me early on. I’m super passionate about the movies,” Dishaw said. “It’s something I grew up with, so it was only logical that it kind of progressed into my art and what I’m passionate about. Much of the materials drive the process so as I deconstruct things like adding machines, typewriters, e-waste, I get inspiration from those pieces and those then influence the process or the end result of what the sculpture becomes.”

As for the Infinity Gauntlet, Dishaw’s sculpture isn’t the first time the weapon of mass destruction has been reimagined in high luxury style. Popular fan artist BossLogic gave the Gauntlet a high fashion makeover last summer, offering up his vision of it as styled by Supreme, Versace, Adidas, and, you guessed it, Louis Vuitton.

The Gauntlet — and probably not the Louis Vuitton version — will next be seen in Avengers: Endgame when it opens in theaters on April 26th.

