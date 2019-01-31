‘Avengers: Endgame’s Mark Ruffalo Shares Science Bros. Meme

Mark Ruffalo is at it again with Science Bros. memes featuring his Avengers: Endgame co-star Robert Downey Jr..

This time around, the meme comes from a set photo from 2012’s The Avengers movie. At the end of The Avengers, Tony Stark and Bruce Banner had became pals after their skills with technology brought them together and built an impressive chemistry for the characters. After sending Loki back to Asgard with Thor, the two hopped into one of Stark’s Audi vehciles and drove off together. The photo below is from that moment.

“Get in nerds,” the meme says, “We’re going to do science.” Check out the meme below.

While Ruffalo and Downey might be close, other Avengers cast members are little reluctant to spend too much time with the Hulk actor. His reputation for dropping spoilers for upcoming movies seems to be all too true for actors like Don Cheadle to be beside him for interviews.

“He runs his mouth a lot,” Cheadle told Jimmy Fallon. “Why do I need that hassle, right? I don’t need to be sitting next to him when he blows the whole reveal of the movie. Him and Tom Holland… a little chatty,” Cheadle said, adding that there are “penalties to pay.”

Cheadle was sat beside Ruffalo on an infamous interview which saw the latter completely spoil the end of Avengers: Infinity War several months before its theatrical release. “Well if you listen very closely, he actually started to say the absolute truth, and then had to try to say ‘everybody’ after he almost said ‘half.’ It was like, ‘You just messed the whole thing up!’” Cheadle told Jimmy Kimmel during another late night appearance.

Cheadle later took to social media to clarify that his comments about his Avengers: Endgame co-star were simply jokes and nothing more.

Ruffalo will reprise his role as Bruce Banner in Avengers: Endgame after his most recent appearances came in Avengers: Infinity War. Avengers: Endgame also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8th, followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and then Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.