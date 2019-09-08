Avengers: Endgame Meme Reveals the True Identity of NoobMaster69

There’s a new villain lurking about in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a nefarious character who plagues our heroes when they’re out their most vulnerable and when they least expect it. But this foe remains mysterious after his epic debut in Avengers: Endgame. And now that Thanos has been taken care of, this character could be the most important villain in the future of Marvel Studios projects. Of course, we’re talking about NoobMaster69, the intrepid Fortnite player who made Korg, Miek, and Thor‘s lives a living hell.

In the movie, NoobMaster69 trolls Korg as he attempts to play a quiet and peaceful bout of Fortnite. But his trolling actions only serve to earn the ire of the God of Thunder. And based on this meme, the true identity of NoobMaster69 makes a ton of sense, and they definitely would not want Thor to tell their father what’s going on.

That dastardly Loki; of course it would be the God of Mischief making his brother’s life a living hell. Perhaps we’ll find out the truth about Loki’s identity as NoobMaster69 when his Disney+ solo series finally premieres on the upcoming streaming service.

Hiddleston previously spoke about the difference between his early tenure as Loki and what he’s doing for the new show, explaining to MTV News that it will be satisfying for longtime fans while exploring different aspects of the character that we have yet to see.

“I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I’d have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it,” said Hiddleston. “You’ve got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can’t.”

And while the show will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, when Loki was still a hardcore villain and before his eventual rehabilitation, it will still explore some of his heroic aspects.

“It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people, Hiddleston said to the Hollywood Reporter. “I knew he was a complex figure. Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it.”

Loki is scheduled to premiere in theaters in Spring 2021 on Disney+.