‘Avengers: Endgame’: Iron Man’s New Armor Revealed in New Photo

A new promotional photo from Avengers: Endgame has officially debuted, and it hints at some new duds for Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

The promotional art, which is courtesy of Orville Redenbacher’s website, showcases the six original Avengers in their brand new Endgame costumes. For Iron Man, the seems to consist of a new suit of armor, which certainly looks a lot like the previously-rumored Mark 85 suit.

Of course, there’s the question of exactly how Tony acquires this new suit of armor, seeing as he’s been adrift in space in all of the Endgame footage that’s been released. While Tony’s near-death time in space has caused some fans – and even some brands – to worry, the notion that he gets a new suit of armor at some point in the film will surely lift the spirits of some.

With Tony essentially being one of the cornerstones of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the arc that he undergoes in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame is expected to be a special one.

“The journey that Tony’s been on as a genius scientist is that the evolution of his armor.” Infinity War co-director Joe Russo said during the film’s commentary track. This is the best it’s ever gonna get for Tony and it’s nanotech. He goes to the cutting edge of what his mind can deliver, and it still is not enough to beat Thanos. In fact, it barely keeps him in the fight.”

“You realize this interesting parallel between Thanos and Tony,” co-writer Christopher Markus echoed. “They’re both aware of something from an early point and constantly having to deal with being smarter. Thanos is a futurist as much as Tony Stark.”

“Downey is such a remarkable performer, and we really love him as a performer and what he’s done with the character.” Anthony Russo echoed in a previous interview. “The character started as a very narcissistic, self-centered character. His arc in the first movie was to just begin to take a step beyond that, and we’ve continued him along that line in his journey that he’s had to the point where at the opening of Infinity War, his personal life is very thick. The stakes of his relationship with Pepper (Potts) are very high now. Also the fact that he’s had this mentor relationship with Peter Parker, it’s as if his personal life is becoming fuller and more important to him than it ever had before. And that’s an interesting counterpoint to his life as Iron Man, and also his life as Iron Man is a potential threat to that personal life as well. What’s happening with Tony Stark in this film is that he’s beginning to feel the tension between those two things, and that’s a difficult conflict for him.”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.