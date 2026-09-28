Daredevil: Born Again’s Title Change for the MCU Was the Show’s Biggest Mistake, But Could Signal Its Future

Daredevil: Born Again will be coming to an end after its third season, with this shocking bit of MCU news throwing the future of Matt Murdock and his supporting characters into jeopardy. The original Daredevil series was famously cancelled after its third season was released on Netflix, leading to an online campaign to get the series back. Luckily, after Matt got cameos in projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Daredevil: Born Again brought the show back, with it this time being more integrated into the MCU. The first two seasons directly continued storylines from the original Defenders universe, and Season 3 is expected to the same.

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But while the announcement that the series will conclude after its third season certainly has fans questioning how things will wrap up especially with Season 2 sending Matt off to prison, it’s possible that the ending might not really be the actual end of the story for Daredevil. One theory suggests that what might actually happen is not the end of Matt’s story, but the start of an all-new saga.

Daredevil: Born Again Could Come Back After Season 3 (But With A Title Change)

Daredevil is currently one of the MCU’s most popular characters, so its surprising that Disney is now deciding to end the Disney+ show. Born Again was never the biggest hit on Disney+, but its critical reviews and online popularity helped raise the reputation of Disney+ originals and the MCU as a whole. So, while Daredevil: Born Again season 3 could be the end of the series, it is also possible that the story of Matt could continue in a different show.

After the first three seasons of Daredevil, Disney+ brought the character back in a sequel series, Born Again. It isn’t an adaptation of the comic run of the same name with it instead focusing on the Mayor Fisk and death of Foggy Nelson storylines but it’s also not exactly the original series. That could be the ticket for what’s next for Daredevil. Now that Fisk isn’t mayor anymore, Born Again season 3 could wrap up the rest of the show’s loose ends, and much like the original Netflix series, come back in a different form in the future.

A third Daredevil show with a new subtitle could tell an all-new arc while bringing back some of the most popular characters from the original show and Born Again and while it might be hard to get new viewers to jump into the fourth season of the second Daredevil show, the first season of a sequel series is a much better entry point. Daredevil: Man Without Fear, or whatever the hypothetical show winds up being called, would act as an introduction point for new viewers while simultaneously continuing the franchise for preexisting fans, which just may be the best of both worlds.

The End Of Born Again Definitely Isn’t The End Of The MCU’s Daredevil

Whether or not its another sequel series, I’m almost certain that the MCU isn’t done with Daredevil. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock has only increased in popularity since the end of the Netflix show, and it would be a bad move for Marvel to get rid of one of its most popular heroes. While another TV show is the most obvious option, an even more exciting one is a Daredevil movie. Daredevil is one of the few Marvel heroes who got a solo movie before the MCU, so a proper MCU Daredevil movie makes perfect sense if Disney wants to increase his popularity further.

Elements of Daredevil are sprinkled throughout the MCU, so even if another Daredevil project doesn’t happen, the presence of these characters will still be felt. For example, Frank Castle and the Hand both had a major role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it would be shocking if future Spider-Man movies ignore these storylines. On top of that, Born Again season 2 teased that Bullseye may be joining the new Thunderbolts team, potentially giving the villain an even greater role in the MCU.