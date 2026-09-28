The MCU’s Most Important TV Show Is a Streaming Sensation Again Thanks to Avengers: Endgame Encore

Avengers: Endgame Encore is now playing in theatres, getting fans stoked up for this December’s Avengers: Doomsday by bringing the biggest superhero movie of all time back to the big screen. As the movie claims the number one spot at the box office, its release has also resulted in a huge resurgence for one of Marvel’s best and most important TV shows five years after its debut. Of all the MCU shows and movies that could benefit from Endgame‘s re-release, Loki is the one that has leaped back to the top of the Disney+ global streaming chart as fans revisit the God of Mischief’s journey from villain to anti-hero to most important character in the Marvel multiverse. With Endgame tying directly to the events of Loki via some of its added content, it is perhaps not surprising that the fan-favorite is finding his glorious purpose once again.

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For many MCU fans, Tom Hiddleston’s return in Loki very quickly established one of the best Marvel shows to land on Disney+. Picking up from the moment Loki escapes with the Tesseract from 2012 in Endgame, the series follows Hiddleston’s multi-layered character as he discovers truths from behind the curtain about the multiverse, the sacred timeline, and himself. This leads him through a two-season odyssey ending with his sacrifice to become the God of Stories and hold together the timelines of the multiverse forever to stop its collapse. For those who like to connect the dots in the MCU, there are plenty of them to be found on multiple viewings of Loki, especially given the series connections with the devastating ending coming to the Multiverse Saga.

Loki Already Rewired the MCU to Set Up Doomsday

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When Marvel Studios announced their first wave of TV shows for Disney+, the roster included WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki. All three shows dealt with events that came as a direct consequence of Endgame. WandaVision saw Wanda Maximoff dealing with the grief of losing Vision and completing her transformation into Scarlet Witch, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent and saw Sam Wilson officially take up the mantle of Captain America. In Loki, Tom Hiddleston continued the redemption story of his character in a new timeline where his goal became finding the end of time and the hidden entity that dwelt there. At the time, this entity turned out to be He Who Remains, a version of Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors.

While Majors reprised his role for the second season, it would be the end of the road for Kang when the actor was fired amid investigations into allegations of violence against a former girlfriend. This meant that by the end of Season 2, Loki had taken control of every timeline in the multiverse, but would now be on a collision course with Dr. Doom instead of Kang. Even without direct links to Doomsday being apparent at the time Loki concluded, the series’ deep dive into how the multiverse works and what has become of the branching timelines that it consists of is essential viewing before heading into the next Avengers movie. That is why the series has now returned to the top of the Disney+ chart with fans binging their way through the series. With only less than three months to go before Doomsday‘s release, we will likely see several more older Marvel titles returning to the charts ahead of the film’s release on December 18 in the U.S., and December 16 in the U.K.