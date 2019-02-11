‘Avengers: Endgame’ Official Synopsis Released

Marvel fans can’t wait to see more from Avengers: Endgame, and now we have the official synopsis for the much-anticipated film.

The new synopsis comes courtesy of Disney’s Australian website, which features a countdown to when the movie hits theaters. It also has the first official synopsis, which picks up where Avengers: Infinity War left off and gives us a glimpse at the incredibly high stakes in Endgame.

You can check out the official synopsis below:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Thanks to Thanos’ snap the world suffered what is being called “The Decimation,” as half the population was gone in an instant, fading out of existence. That included heroes like Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, Groot, and more. As we saw in the newest trailer, the ones who are left are now tasked with fixing what Thanos sought to break, pulling together the remaining Avengers as well as new allies to take the fight to the Mad Titan.

That means calling on old friends like Hawkeye and finding new ones like Captain Marvel as well as uniting those who originally defended the Earth in the battle of New York. The remaining heroes consist of Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Thor, as well as Rocket Raccoon, War Machine, Nebula, Ant-Man, and Captain Marvel, though it will take some effort to gather together as Iron Man and Nebula are stranded on Titan at the end of Infinity War.

We also know that the pager Nick Fury activated before he faded away to dust called upon Captain Marvel, but we don’t know exactly what their deal was or why he waited so long to call her into action. We’ll find out more about that in the upcoming Captain Marvel solo film, which hits right before Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

