Avengers: Endgame Passes The Godfather: Part II and The Dark Knight to Become Second Highest Rated Movie on IMDb

Avengers: Endgame has officially hit theaters, which means fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are finally finding out which of Doctor Stranger’s 14,000,605 possible outcomes ends this chapter of the franchise. Now that the movie is in theaters everywhere, people are adjusting their MCU rankings accordingly. Not only is Avengers: Endgame receiving high marks across the board, but it’s already earned its spot as one of the highest rated films on IMDb. The Marvel film is currently ranked number three on the list behind The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather. Since yesterday, the movie has surpassed The Godfather Part II and The Dark Knight, and has jumped to a 9.1 rating.

The movie only has 148,970 votes compared to The Shawshank Redemption‘s 2,078,866 and The Godfather‘s 1,426,392, so there’s no telling how quickly it could jump to the top spot if the positive reviews keep rolling in from users. The next MCU film on the list does not show up on the rankings until Avengers: Infinity War, which is in the 36th spot.

IMDb isn’t the only site to show a high rating for the new movie. Currently, the film has the highest audience score of the MCU on Rotten Tomatoes, coming in at a fresh 93%. It also has the second-highest critics score with a whopping 96%, coming in second to the Oscar-nominated Black Panther, which earned 97% from critics.

Avengers: Endgame has only been out for a couple days, but it’s already breaking records. The movie had the biggest international opening to date, earning $169 million overseas on the first day of its release. It also had the biggest opening night box office ever on Thursday, raking in $60 million. Projections had Avengers: Endgame earning about $43 million on Thursday, so it’s already exceeding expectations. In fact, it could easily be the first ever film to earn $300 million on opening weekend. The current opening weekend record belongs to Avengers: Infinity War, which made $257 million last year.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

