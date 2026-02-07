Predicting When the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Will Release

For a couple of months now, Marvel fans have been anticipating the release of the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer. The film, which releases at the end of July, was expected to have launched its marketing campaign before now, especially given apparent leaks of the trailer that surfaced online back in December 2025. That seemed to suggest its debut was imminent, and yet, here we are in February 2026, and there’s still no sign of it.

The wait has been in stark contrast to Marvel’s approach to marketing Avengers: Doomsday. Even though that movie doesn’t release until December, it’s had not one, not two, but four teaser trailers, each of them playing exclusively in theaters for a week, attached to screenings of Avatar: Fire & Ash, before releasing online. So, what gives, when might the Brand New Day trailer release, and what about the Super Bowl?

Why Isn’t The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Releasing During The Super Bowl?

As the weeks went by and it became clear the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer wasn’t dropping, expectations and hopes shifted towards the Super Bowl. This is a sporting event where releasing movie trailers is baked into the excitement, with one of the biggest captive audiences anyone in marketing could possibly hope for. And yet, the reports are that there won’t be a Brand New Day trailer at the Super Bowl 2026, and nor will there be one for Avengers: Doomsday.

While disappointing (barring a late twist, of course), this shouldn’t actually be too shocking. Super Bowl spots cost a hell of a lot of money, with reports of at least one this year going for $10 million. Given that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is pretty much guaranteed to be a major box office hit, is that expenditure really necessary?

Sony seemingly doesn’t think so, and that rather fits with its approach to the big game as a whole. The studio skips the Super Bowl more often than not; the only major trailers it has released in the last decade are 65 (2023) and Life (2017), neither of which exactly justified the investment. You have to go back to The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for a Spidey Super Bowl spot, so it makes sense there won’t be one here.

When Will The Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Be Released?

Even if it’s not at the Super Bowl, it’s still fair to expect the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer to release soon(ish). Indeed, one possibility is that it will follow hot on the heels of the big game. The movie’s distributor, Sony Pictures Releasing, has the animated sports movie Goat releasing on February 13th, which is its biggest release until Brand New Day itself. If Sony wanted to boost its own movie – which is very typical of studios with trailer drops – and capitalize on a double holiday weekend (Valentine’s Day then President’s Day), then releasing in the week after the Super Bowl, when it has all the hype to itself, wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Beyond that, it becomes a little harder to predict, and could perhaps be something a little more random. Might they look to debut it before Pixar’s Hoppers, which releases on March 6th? Project Hail Mary, which is expected to receive rave reviews, is another potential hit that comes later in March (the 20th). Or if it wanted to push things to April, there’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which seems likely to earn over $1 billion at the box office, so would give the trailer a huge audience. That said, a Spider-Man movie trailer will be an event no matter when it drops.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home were both July releases, and had dropped their first trailers by now (the former came in December before release, the latter in the middle of January). But the delayed approach was taken by Spider-Man: No Way Home. That used the hype for its trailer to its advantage, with Sony well aware that the returns of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were basically open secrets. Its first trailer released in August 2021, ahead of its release in December.

That obviously worked, given the movie grossed $1.9bn, and helps to explain why Sony is being so patient and letting the demand for the trailer grow. There were 116 days between the release of the trailer and the movie, and if they followed that pattern exactly, it’d be April 6th, 2026. Going back to Mario, that film releases April 1st, so… after all the waiting, leaks, and expectation, could the Brand New Day trailer finally drop on April Fool’s Day? That’d be a bold gambit, but admittedly pretty damn funny.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in theaters on July 31st, 2026.

