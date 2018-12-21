‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Explains How Rocket and Pepper Will Rescue Iron Man

After the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame released last week, many Marvel fans became worried about Tony Stark, and rightfully so. The Iron Man is stuck adrift in space, lacking food, water, and oxygen, and knocking on death’s door.

While it shouldn’t be surprising to find out that Iron Man will survive this ordeal (pssst, Audi already spoiled it), we’re still eager to learn how Stark can escape death’s clutches. And one Marvel fan might have figured it out.

Given that Stark is on board the ship that once belonged to the Guardians of the Galaxy, called the Benetar, don’t be surprised if the surviving rodent on the team makes an assist — alongside someone very familiar.

This would be a fitting end to Tony Stark’s journey, having been rescued by Pepper Potts. It would be a proper bookend to his journey, which began with him suiting up to rescue his asistant-turned-fiancé in the first Iron Man movie.

Expectations are riding high for Avengers: Endgame, but don’t expect every single fan theory to come to fruition in the coming film. Much like Avengers: Infinity War, expect Marvel Studios to pack in plenty of surprises in this culmination of a decade of storytelling.

Co-director Anthony Russo explained that the upcoming film is the exact movie that he and his brother always planned on making, and that they’re only looking to satisfy themselves and not a wider audience.

“When Joe and I got hired to direct Winter Soldier, that movie was many multiples larger than anything we’d ever done before as filmmakers,” Anthony explained to Business Insider. “But the way we work as filmmakers is we have to satisfy ourselves first and foremost. If we’re making a movie that excites us, that’s the best we can do. We can’t predict if people are going to like it, we just know whether we like it. That’s how we’ve made every one of our Marvel movies and it’s how we’re making this one. For all of the anticipation and anxiety about it, nothing serves Joe and I better than staying focused on the story we’re trying to tell and telling it the best way we can.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.