Avengers: Endgame Plot Hole Regarding Captain America and Thor’s Hammer May Have Been Solved

Marvel fans may have solved a plot hole in Avengers: Endgame. The plot involved Captain America using Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. Captain America being worthy of wielding the hammer is one thing. That he channeled lightning with it is another. Thor: Ragnarok established that Mjolnir is not what gave Thor the power to control lightning. He’s the god of thunder. That power came from within. “There was certainly a debate at one point because particularly in Ragnarok, it establishes that Thor can summon the lightning without the hammer,” Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus explained in an interview. “I think Odin even says, ‘It was never the hammer.’ And yet Cap summons the lightning with the hammer. You get to those things and you’re like, ‘It’s too awesome not to do it! We’ll talk about it later.’”

But there may be a loophole in how Odin enchanted Mjolnir. As some fans over at IGN and elsewhere have pointed out, Odin worded his enchantment as, “Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.” If Thor possesses the innate ability to channel lightning, then anyone wielding Mjolnir should possess that same “power of Thor.”

That this was even an issue may be the result of the tight filming schedule around Endgame and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Markus explained to ComicBook.com, the packed schedule left little time for rewrites as other films were being released. “No, we didn’t tack change direction because of the reactions to the movies,” Markus told ComicBook.com. “One, because it was just impossible to be that reactive with that big of a ocean liner. But it also… We’re dealing with people vanishing and coming back, and the more popular they are, the more you’re going to feel it. It was just great.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on home media. It will join the Disney+ streaming library on the service's launch day, November 12th.

