Why Avengers: Endgame Writers Never Considered a Post-Credits Scene

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame has made all sorts of history in its short time in theaters. Of course, most of that history consists of box office records that continue to be broken each and every day. However, Endgame also has a unique place in the overall MCU history outside of the numbers. Unlike all 21 movies that came before it, Avengers: Endgame didn’t have any kind of post-credits scene. These credit stingers were a trademark of the MCU, made popular by the debut of the first film in the franchise, 2008’s Iron Man. So why did Endgame skip out on the opportunity to set up the mysterious Phase 4?

Well, according to the film’s screenwriters, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, it was all about actually letting something come to an end.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis had the chance to speak exclusively with Markus and McFeely after the release of Endgame, and asked them about the lack of a post-credits scene. Was there a possibility that they wrote one and it was taken out later on? Not at any point.

“Oh no,” McFeely said. “Remember, you’ve been sold this, the whole world’s been sold this. This is the end. This is the culmination of 22 movies, and if we gave you an advertisement for another one, that we would be sort of being disingenuous. So that’s why it’s such grand credit sequence, you know, it really is a farewell. No, there was never an end credits tag.”

While we know there are other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe still to come, Endgame was always billed as the finale of the current Avengers story arc. As McFeely explains, if there was a stinger added to the credits of this movie, it would feel less like an ending to one chapter and more like a teaser for the next.

It may have been a little disappointing not to see anything play during the Avengers: Endgame credits, but for the first time in quite a while, the future of the MCU is a complete and total mystery.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

