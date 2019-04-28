Some ‘Avengers: Endgame’ International Screenings Are Getting Post-Credit Scene Prank Ads

At this point it’s not really a spoiler to say that there’s no mid-credits or post-credits scene on Avengers: Endgame. While those bonus, stinger scenes have become very much a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Endgame simply offers fans an Easter egg in the form of a sound that pays homage to the film that started it all, 2008’s Iron Man. However, for international Endgame audiences, the lack of end-credits scene has opened up an opportunity for a hilarious prank in the form of a clever fake scene prank.

As captured by a fan and shared on YouTube, audiences in a theater in Singapore got what they thought was going to be a surprise post-credits scene only for it to end up being an ad for a Huawei cell phone. It’s actually a pretty clever ad, too, as it features a man appearing to draw the moon towards him only for it to turn out to be the camera’s zoom. You can check it out in the clip above.

It’s a great use anticipation on the part of the advertiser as Marvel fans have learned over the past 11 years to sit and wait it out so as not to miss those special scenes, but with Endgame not having one, some theaters are trying to make sure that fans are aware of that and don’t dally. With Avengers: Endgame having a three-hour running time — the longest of any film in the MCU — some theaters are trying to get guests up and out more quickly so that staff can clean up and ready things for the next showing. What’s the rush, you might ask? Endgame is playing on a record number of screens and many, many theaters are sold out for those showings. It’s making for a busy time for theater employees.

It’s also making for huge box office numbers for Endgame. The film has already crossed $1.2 billion at the global box office — the first ever film to do that in its opening weekend. Domestically-speaking, the film may well go well beyond $350 million in its opening, making fans who joked that Endgame would make “all the money” when it hit theaters oddly prophetic as Endgame smashes through pretty much every box office record there is.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

What do you think about this clever post-credits scene prank? Let us know in the comments below.

