‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan-Made Poster Might Be Better Than the Real Thing

On Thursday, Marvel Studios released the latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame. To go with the trailer, Marvel Studios also released a new poster. The poster features the film’s cast (including the once-forgotten Danai Gurira). It’s a standard Marvel poster with floating heads of the heroes set against a cosmic backdrop. A fan going by UltraRaw26 decided to try to one-up Marvel Studios. They created a poster of their own, with even more battle-weary heroes spread across the one-sheet. You can check out the fan-made poster for yourself below. Then you can decide for yourself whether its better than the official poster from Marvel Studios.

Marvel released the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame in December. It then released another trailer during the Super Bowl. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has cautioned that fans shouldn’t expect to see much of the film in marketing beyond the first 15 minutes.

“I’d call it somewhat accurate,” Feige said. “As was the case with a lot of our films, this one, in particular, being able to generate a lot of excitement without giving away one of the many, many, many secrets. I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we’ll be able to pull it off.”

Avengers: Endgame will deal with the fallout of Thanos’ snap, which wiped out half of all life in the universe. The moment came as a surprising cliffhanger in Avengers: Infinity War that fans are still discussing months later. Feige has said that he’s happy with how that turned out.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins. Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

