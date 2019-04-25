‘Avengers: Endgame’ Producer Says “All of It Is a Spoiler”

Marvel Studios co-president and Avengers: Endgame executive producer Louis D'Esposito says "all" of the Infinity War sequel is a spoiler.

"I'm a little nervous, actually. Well, you know, there's a lot of expectation on this film, and I really love it, and when I really like something, I get nervous to share it with everyone," D'Esposito admitted at the Avengers: Endgame world premiere event in Los Angeles.

"It's all been a favorite moment from the beginning. It's really been a remarkable experience, and I can't really speak about the film specifically because all of it is a spoiler. So if I say anything I'll be spoiling it and I'll get in trouble! They'll yank me off the stage."

Endgame marking the culmination of an 11-year journey is "truly remarkable," D'Esposito said.

"It's quite sad in a way, too, because not only is this film a culmination of the 21 films that preceded it, but myself, [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige], and [executive producer] Victoria [Alonso] have been there since the beginning. And our personal journeys sort of mirror the films a little bit. I've seen this film, 40, 50 times, and I've choked up every time. I've actually had tears in my eyes a number of times."

The film is so spoiler-heavy Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, who filmed Endgame before stepping back into the role for her own solo movie, had "no idea" what she was shooting or "what the movie was."

"I didn't know if anybody else was in a scene with me. I didn't know anything," Larson told Inquirer.

"And it's not until you show up that you get your pages for the day. But you only get your part. So it was like a scene that was completely black redacted, and then just my one line. I'm very excited to talk about this once the movie is out, because I can't give the details away."

Despite Infinity War ending with Thanos (Josh Brolin) obliterating fifty percent of all life in the universe, devastating Earth's mightiest heroes, "This one has even more spoilers than the last one," director Joe Russo told Box Office Pro.

"This is a culture that wants everything now, and it's getting worse. The world is connected via social media, and information travels within seconds. If you've been following along with this narrative for 10 years, you're going to want to protect yourself. It's best to go in clean. I encourage people to go opening weekend because I'm sure everything is going to hit the Internet the moment the movie hits the screen."

Avengers: Endgame opens Thursday.

