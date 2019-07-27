Marvel Studios Reveals the Making of the Hulk in Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is now the world’s biggest film and with the territory, comes a massive blockbuster jam-packed with stunning visual effects shots. The latest Avengers flick from Marvel Studios was no different, with a whopping 3,000 visual effects shots throughout the film. Despite having to deal with time-travel and thousands of aliens in one of the biggest movie battles ever shot, Endgame visual effects supervisor Dan DeLeeuw admits one of his most favorite shots in the movie was on Earth-bound sequence featuring Mark Ruffalo’s Smart Hulk.

Speaking with Marvel’s Ryan Penagos on Earth’s Mightiest Show, DeLeeuw revealed his favorite shot was of Ruffalo’s Hulk meeting with a few of the Avengers — namely Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd). In the scene, the Hulk eats a stack of pancakes and a stuffed crepe, a sequence in which DeLeeuw champions as a pretty top-shelf design after they got their specialized software to accurately capture Ruffalo’s lips and moving mouth. The whole segment with DeLeeuw, Penagos, and the magic behind the creation of Smart Hulk can be seen above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the norm with these superhero blockbusters, upwards of a dozen different visual effects vendors can work on a single film. Earlier this year, we spoke with Industrial Light & Magic’s Russell Earl about all things Endgame, including his team’s work on Hulk.

“The fun part about this guy was it was taking down big muscley Smash Hulk and giving him a little bit more Ruffalo,” Earl told us. “We looked at all the previous models and we did comparisons. We were looking at Ruffalo and the key art that we got from the guys at Marvel and then it was really just taking all of those things and trying to dial in just the right amount of Hulk, keeping the big muscley dude, but then also getting enough of the smarts, or the brains, from Ruffalo in there.”

What was your favorite VFX shot in Endgame? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt! Avengers: Endgame is set for digital release July 30th ahead of home media on August 13th.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.