‘Avengers: Endgame’ Already Being Projected For $2 Billion Box Office By Analysts

Avengers: Endgame is poised to make a lot of money when it hits theaters, but some analysts are already saying it could hit the $2 billion mark.

Avengers: Infinity War accomplished a similar mark when it brought in over $678 million domestically and $2,047,675,173 billion worldwide. That’s an impressive feat, even with the substantial budget, and according to early projections, some analysts are saying Marvel will have a repeat on its hands when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters, looking at $2 billion worldwide and over $600 million domestically (via CNBC).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are always caveats to forecasts this far out from release, but we think it’s another strong candidate for $600 million or more domestically, and possibly $2 billion worldwide,” said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst for Box Office.com. “The stakes have been raised organically, and the slow reveal surrounding Endgame only intensifies curiosity. We’re talking about the safest box office bet since ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ itself and the recent episodic ‘Star Wars’ films.”

The current schedule setup favors Endgame, as it will have some time to itself before another blockbuster movie hits.

“There really isn’t much to compete with it until later in May,” said Doug Stone, president of Box Office Analyst. The last Avengers installment will have four weeks before a similar big-budget competitor, “Godzilla 2”, comes out on May 31. “That gives Avengers four weeks to amass a huge box office,” Stone said.

Other films like Detective Pikachu, Aladdin, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters are peppered throughout May, with Pikachu being the earlier competitor, but that is also playing to a slightly different audience, and there’s room for both films. Aladdin and Godzilla hit later in the month.

Other analysts are saying the very secretive marketing is also a positive. “The hush marketing approach is actually brilliant,” said Karie Bible, a box office analyst for Exhibitor Relations.

Many are interested to see if Endgame can not only meet Infinity War’s impressive box office but surpass it as well. That’s not completely out of the realm of possibility, though if it did it would be a marginal increase. Still, it is a real possibility, especially with the mystery of several character’s ultimate fates up in the air.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.