Avengers: Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr. Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Tom Holland

Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Tom Holland, turned 23 today and some of his fellow Avengers are sending him well wishes on his special day. Robert Downey Jr., the actor best known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man, took to Instagram today to send Holland a very sweet message. The actor used a clip from Captain America: Civil War, which is extra fitting considering it was Holland’s introduction to the MCU.

“@tomholland2013 from ‘Underoos’ to overlord, it’s been a thrill to watch you rise, and we’re all pretty darned glad u were born #happybirthday,” Downey Jr. wrote.

“Thanks big man 👊🏻,” Holland replied. (Too cute!)

Many fans commented on the post, loving the love between the actors.

“Irondad confirmed,” @musicalsorcerer wrote.

“FATHER FIGURE OF THE FREAKING CENTURY,” @tomfuckingholland2013 replied.

“This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. Good to know you’ll still support him even though you’re not filming for Marvel together anymore,” @rhiastewart added.

While Downey Jr.’s time within the Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to be at an end, Avengers: Endgame won’t be the last time fans will see him on the big screen with Holland. The two actors will be re-teaming up once again for The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, which is being released in theaters in 2020.

Holland also celebrated his birthday today with a special video announcement on Instagram, which you can view here. The comment section includes well wishes from Christ Hemsworth and Chris Pratt!

In addition to Downey Jr. and Holland, Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.