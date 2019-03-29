Black Widow Stars Front and Center in New Russian ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster

With Avengers: Endgame hitting theaters in less than a month, the marketing campaign is in full swing, with new images, TV spots, and posters regularly emerging. In the world of posters, rather than just offering audiences the same artwork for various international markets, Marvel Studios is giving audiences all-new looks at the heroes who survived Avengers: Infinity War, teasing the epic battle in store for Thanos. In a new Russian poster for the film, Black Widow lands front and center ahead of the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, which is sure to make fans of the spy quite happy. Check out the poster below before the film opens on April 26th.

And the official Russia poster puts Black Widow front and center. That’s what I’m talkin’ bout. pic.twitter.com/7hagpfpOtX — Andrea Towers (@_atowers) March 29, 2019

The poster itself might not feature any other exciting reveals, but given how secretive Marvel Studios has been about Endgame, we’ll take any new looks at the characters we can get.

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

Countless rumors have emerged about what Endgame has in store for the Avengers, with many theories including deaths of prominent characters. Even if Black Widow were to meet her maker in the new film, this will be far from the last time we get to see the hero in action.

After years of fans asking Marvel Studios to deliver a solo film focused on the spy, plans for the film have finally begun to come together. Likely as to not take attention away from Avengers: Endgame, official release dates have yet to be announced for the film, though Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has inadvertently confirmed the production is happening and also dispels rumors about the film containing mature subject matter.

When ComicBook.com asked Feige about the rumors claiming the film will be rated R being false, Feige admitted, “Yes, correct.”

“It never was going to be,” Feige added. “Somebody writes, ‘I hear it’s R-rated!’ And then everybody writes it up.”

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26th. Stay tuned for details on the upcoming Black Widow movie.

Are you looking forward to a Black Widow movie? Let us know in the comments below!

