Avengers: Endgame Director Explains Spider-Man: Far From Home Timeline

Following Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War before it, there are a lot of questions about how and when Spider-Man: Far From Home will take place. The most recent Marvel Studios epic did touch on answering this question, though certain aspects of Endgame’s narrative left fans scratching their heads. As a result, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has explained how it all works out.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow. Major spoilers!

After being resurrected from one snap of the fingers to another, Peter Parker returned to his high school in New York. His friend Ned Leeds was there to greet him in the concluding moments of Avengers: Endgame. These aren’t the only Spider-Man movie character we’ve seen post-Snap, though. The trailers for Spider-Man: Far From Home reveal that most of the characters from Peter’s high school class seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming are still going to be around and have aged the same amount as Peter since last being seen.

It might be a bit convenient to the story but it turns out all of these characters were dusted in Thanos snapping his fingers, only to reappear and have to finish high school.

“Yes, those people whom was lucky to survive the snap are 5 years older than the people who just got back,” Joe Russo explained in a recent Q&A. “The reason Spider-Man saw his friend again in high school at the end was simply because his friends were unfortunately also dusted like Spider-Man was. Of course, there are people in his grade whom didn’t die and they are probably already in colleges by now.” We will see more of them in Spider-Man: Far From Home in just two months.

As for Peter Parker and those who got dusted, they were basically taking a nap in which no one ages. “To those dusted people, they had no conscious in these past 5 years,” Joe Russo went on. “They didn’t know what happened. It’s as if they had just woke up from a long sleep. The only one who was aware about how many years has passed was Doctor Strange, because he has already seen that when he was time mediating on Titan. Parker’s reunion with Ned was a touching moment. There are also people whom indeed moved on but suddenly were reunited with their lost ones. Yeah it’s a complicated world now.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.