Jack Black Nearly Tricks Karen Gillan Into Spoiling ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Jack Black tried to get Jumanji co-star to Karen Gillan to spill some Avengers: Endgame secrets.

Gillan plays Nebula in Avengers: Endgame. Black had her on his Jablinkski Gaming YouTube channel for a Crash Bandicoot game session and interview. While Gillan was deep in concentration, Black slipped in an Endgame question that took her by surprise.

Gillan’s return in Endgame will see Nebula deal with some serious father issues involving Thanos.

“What can I say? Thanos is her dad and she is definitely going to confront some serious daddy issues,” Gillan told People. “That’s for sure.”

She’s even put some thought into how Nebula should kill Thanos.

“I would like to maybe take the Infinity Gauntlet, put it on, and then strangle him with it,” Gillan said. “And then say like, ‘Bye, Daddy,’ or something.”

Some fans believe Gillan has let Endgame spoilers slip before, even before Avengers: Infinity War was released.

“I know who her new BFF is,” Gillan said. “And I can’t tell you. I can’t. I promise you it’s brilliant and unexpected and just so good…I don’t know about any frenemies. She is on a clear mission, as everybody is, to deal with someone with a glove, and I think that is the most important issue. So I think people are grouping together to take care of this task.”

Gillan has also said that she didn’t expect to be sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe for so long.

“I thought when I signed onto the first Guardians that I was going to shoot for eight days and then die,” Gillan said with a laugh at Fan Expo Canada. “That’s what it was in the script.”

Now, she’s set for a big role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future.

“I had no idea that this was where the character was going. I genuinely signed onto the role thinking it was eight days of filming and then I was going to die in the first Guardians,” said Gillan. “Three movies later and there’s three more to come out it’s, like, crazy. It’s funny because I read the Infinity Gauntlet, which is what the new Avengers films are based on, as research for my character because it’s her sort of biggest moment within the Marvel comic book world and then to find out they’re making a double-bill feature based on that, I was just so excited actually because Nebula gets some really cool stuff.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th.

Marvel Studios’ latest is Captain Marvel, which is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

