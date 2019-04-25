Quicksilver Makes a Cameo in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Weird Trailer

Showings of Avengers: Endgame are kicking off across the world this week, meaning that fans are running out of time to get emotionally prepared for the film. Thankfully, a new parody is here to make you look at the film in a much more humorous light.

Aldo Jones recently released his latest “Weird Trailer” parody for Endgame, which injects a lot of bizarre content into the footage fans have already seen. This new version runs the gambit, from a brief crossover with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, to a cameo from Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Quicksilver, to just… Hulk eating a banana.

hWhile it’s safe to assume that Endgame isn’t going to get this bizarre, the anticipation surrounding the film – and what unexpected places it could go in – is definitely being felt.

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” co-director Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Infinity War and Endggame co-writer Christopher Markus said in another interview last year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” co-writer Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.