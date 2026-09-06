Mahershala Ali’s Blade Replacement Movie Premieres Soon, And It Might Be As Close As He Gets to the Marvel Hero

Mahershala Ali’s Blade was one of the most anticipated and most delayed MCU movies of all time, and while it didn’t wind up happening, his upcoming film is the perfect replacement for the abandoned Marvel movie. In 2019, Marvel announced that a new Blade movie was in development starring Ali as the titular daywalker. He had approached Marvel Studios with the idea, and if the film had panned out, it could have been legendary.

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Throughout the years, Blade suffered constant delays, rewrites, and crew changes, with multiple directors coming and going as the project continued – it was also teased as a post-credits scene In The Eternals (in which Ali provided a vocal cameo). Marvel Studios was pretty quiet about the ordeal, but it was still clear to the public that something was wrong. After several more years with no updates, Mahershala Ali finally announced that he had moved on from Blade, seemingly confirming that the film is now cancelled. This was a tragic update, as it seems like a movie about a leather-clad swordsman fighting vampires shouldn’t be that hard to pull off. However, the project may not have been a complete loss.

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother Hits Theaters Later This Month

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother will hit theaters on September 25, 2026, and it may wind up being one of the best movies of the year. The film follows Mahershala Ali as Latif, a religious hitman who goes on a journey after the death of his wife. The film was written and directed by Bassam Tariq and will have its premiere later this month at TIFF ahead of being released in theaters by Amazon MGM Studios.

Although the movie has seemingly no connection to the MCU on its face, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother only exists because of Blade‘s troubled development. Throughout 2021, Marvel met with various directors, hoping to find the right fit for Ali’s take on Blade. In September 2021, Bassam Tariq was officially brought on to direct the film. Tariq worked on the Blade for around a year, overseeing casting and helping bring the concept to life as a period piece. He was attached as the script was rewritten and crew members were brought on, with the film eventually slated to start filming in October 2022.

However, in September 2022, Tariq stepped down from Blade, citing creative differences with Marvel Studios. The film continued development for a few more years until its cancellation while Tariq began working on his own projects. Although it isn’t known exactly when Ali exited Blade, it is known that he reconnected with Tariq after leaving the film. Since Ali had undergone extensive sword training during pre-production for the Marvel film, the duo decided to put that to use in Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, which was announced in February 2025. Now, the film will finally be released later this month, with Tariq and Ali’s collaboration coming to fruition, unlike their collaboration with Marvel Studios.

Check out the trailer for Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother below:

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If The Movie Is Good, At Least Something Worthwhile Came Out Of Marvel’s Fumbling Of Blade

Marvel’s fumbling of Blade was bad for basically everyone, but if Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother turns out to be as good as it looks, the film will at least be a silver lining. Blade is arguably Marvel Studios’ most notable failed project, as it was a reboot of an already-established film series starring one of the most successful actors of the past few years. Blade was one of the most anticipated movies on the MCU’s slate, and tons of Marvel fans were heartbroken to hear of its cancellation.

So, while Tariq and Ali’s upcoming film won’t have vampires, it is at least the product of the work they did on Blade. The movie probably wouldn’t have happened without their time on the Marvel film, so it’s nice that their hard work will live on in Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.

If the film is great, it could also prove that Marvel Studios was wrong to part with Tariq and delay the film for so long. It’s hard to imagine that Blade would have been of significantly lower quality than this film, so fans may be asking why the MCU let such a great duo miss out on the opportunity to deliver a Marvel film. While it is possible that a MCU Blade movie could happen sometime in the future, it seems like .