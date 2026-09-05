Venom Finally Reveals What He Fears Most and It’s Not What You’d Expect

Venom has always been an unpredictable antihero since his debut in Marvel Comics. When the symbiote first showed up in comics, it was bonded to Spider-Man, and it wasn’t until Spidey realized that the costume was controlling him that he went to the Fantastic Four and had Reed Richards help remove the alien from his body. After that, a furious Venom bonded with Eddie Brock, who also hated Spider-Man, and the two became one of Spider-Man’s most dangerous villains for years before becoming an antihero. Now, Venom is facing his past and has something to say about his future and the one thing he is scared of.

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In Venom #261 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez, Venom revealed his true feelings toward the people who he believes turned him into a villain to start with.

Venom Finally Gets Revenge Against the Man Who Hurt Him Most

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The new issue of Venom opened with a flashback to the moment when Spider-Man went to Reed Richards after learning his new costume was actually an alien symbiote. It then showed the moment when Reed blasted the symbiote off Peter Parker and placed it in a containment dish. However, what makes this scene interesting is that it isn’t from the point of view of Spider-Man, as the original telling was. Instead, this is Venom talking to Reed about it. At the end of the flashback, Venom admitted that Reed was the person who taught him how to hate.

Reed apologized and said he never had any intent to harm a sentient being, and at the time, he didn’t know what the symbiote was. Reed also said that he was more sorry than he could say about his actions. It was a nice moment, but Reed was trying to find a way to separate Venom and Mary Jane Watson without MJ dying during their battles in the “Queen in Black” storyline. However, Reed was doing things that were causing both Venom and Mary Jane a lot of pain. At this moment, Venom burst out of a containment device and punched Reed in the face, giving the Fantastic Four’s leader a black eye.

It was a great moment, and one that Reed has deserved for a long time. However, Reed apologized again and said it was “bad science,” and he should have known better. Venom felt ashamed, calmed down, and let Mary Jane back in control. It was a quick moment and took a page, but it was a nice look at a classic Marvel event from an entirely new perspective. However, the issue wasn’t finished with deconstructing Venom’s psyche.

Venom Admits What He Doesn’t Want to Lose

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man showed up and offered to work out with Venom, as long as he could talk to the symbiote. If Venom believed Reed taught him how to hate, it was Spider-Man whom he hated the most for the longest time. However, as Venom and Spider-Man were swinging around the Baxter Building, that was when Venom made an admission to Spider-Man. He explained what he feared more than anything else. Venom even admitted to Mary Jane that he was afraid, which bothered her.

Venom explained that when Knull came to Earth, he killed Eddie Brock, and Venom watched him shatter. Spider-Man said he wouldn’t let that happen to Mary Jane, but that was when Venom stopped him. Eddie came back, but he wasn’t the same. He came back again, and he still wasn’t the same. Venom explained how much that hurt. When Eddie bonded with Carnage, Venom said it broke his heart. Venom then reminded Spider-Man that it was Spider-Man who broke his heart before he ever met Eddie. He then said he couldn’t get his heart broken again.

Venom said his biggest fear was having his heart broken again. When Spider-Man thought he was talking about Mary Jane, Venom said it wasn’t MJ he was talking about. That was when Dylan Brock showed up, still bonded with Toxin, and admitted that Venom was talking about him. The important thing to know here is that Venom is as much Dylan’s father as Eddie is, as he was a genetic co-creator and a protective parental figure to the young man. Venom had to watch Dylan die before, and he wasn’t willing to watch it happen again.

One of the most interesting stories in the “Queen in Black” storyline surrounds Dylan Brock. The young man is trying to find his place in the world, and he is trying to prove he is a hero like anyone else. His father, Eddie, has broken out of jail with the Sleeper symbiote on him to save Dylan, and Venom is there with Mary Jane, working to help him as well. After years of Dylan having no one to turn to, he has two father figures and a mother figure looking out for him, and for Venom, losing Dylan again is not negotiable.