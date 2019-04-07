‘Avengers: Endgame’: Karen Gillan Teases Final Showdown With Thanos

Avengers: Endgame is expected to be more intense than ever, as the surviving Avengers do “whatever it takes” to undo the effects of Thanos‘ (Josh Brolin) snap. But for one of the remaining heroes, the rematch against Thanos is even more personal.

ComicBook.com was on hand during Avengers: Endgame‘s Los Angeles press conference, where Karen Gillan spoke about what’s to come with her character, Nebula. Given the amount of abuse that Nebula has personally suffered as the adopted daughter of Thanos (Josh Brolin), Gillan hinted that their next altercation will be even more complicated.

“She suffers from some daddy issues,” Gillan said. “I think I’m excited for her to finally face the source of this abuse. This has been building through multiple movies…I would like to see her try and face that. I don’t know if she will. I’m not saying anything. I just got really nervous that I might have given something away.”

For fans of the comics, the notion of Nebula going head-to-head with Thanos is certainly an interesting one, seeing how her iconic storyline went in Infinity Gauntlet. In that miniseries, Nebula eventually took the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos, something that Gillan has expressed a desire to recreate in some way.

“It’s funny because I read the Infinity Gauntlet, which is what the new Avengers films are based on, as research for my character because it’s her sort of biggest moment within the Marvel comic book world.” Gillan said in an interview last year. “And then to find out they’re making a double-bill feature based on that, I was just so excited actually because Nebula gets some really cool stuff.”

While Nebula initially started out in the MCU as a bit of an antagonist, Endgame is expected to take her character into some new – and earned – places.

“I’ve loved her from the moment I auditioned for her.” Gillan revealed earlier this year. “She’s evolved from a villain to someone we’ve developed empathy towards. I think she’s going to be a character we’re all rooting for.”

